Payments to families of dead, missing Azerbaijani servicemen to cover 8,800 people (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Roughly 95-100 million manats will be required to pay benefits to the heirs of Azerbaijani servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the country and those who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997, according to the preliminary data.

Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov announced this at a press conference on April 19.

"During the day, we have checked our own databases and received preliminary results, according to which about 8,800 people will be covered by the presidential decree. Thus, 95-100 million manats will be required," Muslimov said.