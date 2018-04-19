Greece announces preferred investor for acquisition of DESFA’s 66% share

2018-04-19 18:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) has unanimously accepted on April 19 the improved financial offer of the consortium composed of the companies Snam S.p.A., Enagás Internacional S.L.U. and Fluxys S.A., Trend learned from HRADF.

The financial offer of the consortium for acquisition of 66 percent share in Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. (DESFA) stands at 535 million euros, said HRADF.