Azerbaijani Army's rocket and artillery units conduct tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2018-04-19 18:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

The Rocket and Artillery Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted tactical exercises in various firing ranges in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the defense minister.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that during the exercises, live firing was carried out to improve combat skills of the military personnel.

The military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks, the ministry reported.

