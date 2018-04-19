Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

A group of 50 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces returned from Afghanistan to Baku in accordance with the rotation plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message April 19.

The group was serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led non-combat Resolute Support Mission, according to the message.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since Nov. 20, 2002.

