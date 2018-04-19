Turkey’s early election to decrease uncertainty, speed up reforms: Deputy PM

Early elections will decrease uncertainties and bring forth opportunities to speed up reforms, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on April 18, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, Hurriyetdailynews reported.

“With early elections, uncertainties will decrease, opportunity to speed up reforms will be born, a new and strong governing system will be realized,” Simsek said on Twitter.

A similar comment was voiced by another top government official on April 19, as Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag said that “early polls would positively affect the economy.”

“Early polls will positively affect the economy. The reaction given by markets to the news on early polls was quite positive. Early elections will boost the economy,” Bozdag told state-run Anadolu Agency in an interview on April 19.

The Turkish lira, which has plumbed a series of record lows in recent weeks on widening concern about double-digit inflation, an escalating trend in the country’s current account deficit and a rise in geopolitical concerns, surged 2.2 percent on April 18 following Erdogan’s announcement, according to Reuters data.

The currency was at 4.0285 to the dollar on April 19, weaker from the April 18 close of 4.0074, amid a rally in commodity prices, mainly in oil prices.