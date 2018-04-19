Fourth Session of Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers wraps up in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Fourth Session of Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) ended in Baku on April 19.

The session was held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports with the joint organization of the OIC, the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (ICYF-DC) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

About 40 delegations representing OIC countries, youth and sport ministers, chairpersons of state agencies and committees, as well as leading international organizations took part in the two-day event in Baku.

During the event, participants discussed the OIC's youth strategy and approved resolutions on common youth action and sports, final report of the session, and the final Baku Declaration.

A decision was also made on venue of the 5th session of the Ministerial Meeting. The 5th Session of Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2020.

One of the key peculiarities of the Baku event was the fact that for the first time in the history of the OIC a strategy on development of the youth in certain areas, such as education, science, employment, business, etc. as well as a common youth policy of the OIC member states were adopted.

These action plans covering the period until 2025 are the most comprehensive plans covering youth in the OIC countries. The adoption of these documents is one of the significant contributions of Azerbaijan to the OIC countries' youth policy.

The Baku Declaration also includes commitments of the member states to the decisions made in Baku, along with clauses on restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, return of refugees and IDPs, support to the international information campaign "Justice for Khojaly" initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Chief Coordinator of the OIC Youth Forum for Intercultural Dialogue, the boycott of all kinds of youth and sports events in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

A common congratulation of the member states in connection with the victory of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election, held on April 11, was also included into the final Baku Declaration.

