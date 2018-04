Turkmenistan has world's 80th strongest army

2018-04-19 20:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Turkmenistan's Army is 80th in the ranking of the world's strongest armies, Military Strength Ranking 2018, the Global Firepower Index said.

In 2017, Turkmenistan ranked the 86th.

The Uzbek Army, ranking the 40th, became the strongest among the armies of Central Asia.