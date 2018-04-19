BIE: Azerbaijan has every opportunity to hold Expo 2025 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has every opportunity to hold Expo 2025, Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes said at press conference on the visit of the BIE appraisal mission to Baku on April 19.

Kerkentzes emphasized that Expo will be another opportunity to show Azerbaijan's potential.

"During the stay in Azerbaijan, we witnessed that this is a project of national importance for Azerbaijan. We were impressed by the enthusiasm with which the possibility of holding Expo 2025 is regarded here," Kerkentzes said.

The BIE mission arrived in Azerbaijan on April 16 to assess the country’s application for Expo 2025.