US may sign new deal with Russia on astronauts’ delivery to space station

2018-04-19 20:40 | www.trend.az | 0

The United States and Russia may sign a new commercial deal stipulating the delivery of US astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Executive Director for Piloted Space Programs at Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Sergei Krikalyov told TASS on Thursday.

Krikalyov is on a visit to the United States where he is winding up his participation in the 34th American annual space symposium in Colorado Springs (Colorado).