Book on role of Baku's oil in Great Patriotic War published in Russia

2018-04-19 21:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

During the Great Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's oil industry provided almost three-quarters of the USSR's entire oil production, and Azerbaijan's oil industry was one of the key industries that determined the defense capability of the country during that time, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper reported.

The leading researcher of the Institute of Russian History of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Historical Sciences Mikhail Mukhin highlighted Baku's role in his monograph titled 'Fuel of Victory: Azerbaijan During the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945)'.

Hitler's strategy stipulated seizing Baku and other Caucasian deposits, as well as inclusion of the agricultural lands of Ukraine into Germany.