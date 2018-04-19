Azerbaijan reveals cost of holding Expo 2025 in case Baku's candidacy approved

2018-04-19 21:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's expenditures on holding the Expo 2025 will amount to 120 million euros a year in case Baku's candidacy as the host city for the Expo is approved, Azerbaijan's acting Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said in Baku on April 19.

He made the remarks at press conference on the visit of an appraisal mission of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to the country.

Sharifov said the total cost of preparation of the exhibition site during seven years will amount to 765 million euros.

Speaking about the importance of this event for Azerbaijan, Sharifov noted that holding the Expo will contribute to development of both Baku and the country as a whole.

"Holding the Expo 2025 will open up new opportunities for the development of the business environment, tourism, and the economy as a whole," Sharifov said.

The BIE mission arrived in Azerbaijan on April 16 to assess the country’s application for Expo 2025.

During the three-day visit, the mission members familiarized with the possible territory for holding the Expo, held a number of meetings, including with representatives of the government, parliament and entrepreneurs.