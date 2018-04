OSCE PA attaches importance to co-op with Azerbaijan

2018-04-19 22:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important country for the OSCE PA and the organization attaches great importance to cooperation with it, the representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, according to a message from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news