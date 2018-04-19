Payments to families of dead, missing Azerbaijani servicemen to cover 8,800 people (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Roughly 95-100 million manats will be required to pay benefits to the heirs of Azerbaijani servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the country and those who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997, according to the preliminary data.

Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslumov announced this at a press conference on April 19.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree on additional measures to improve the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations.