Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

2018-04-20

Four members of Saudi Arabia’s security forces were killed and four others wounded in clashes with gunmen on Thursday at a checkpoint in the southwestern Asir province, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said, according Reuters.

One gunman was killed and two detained, the broadcaster said on Twitter, citing the Saudi interior ministry, without providing more details.