Malindo Air flight skids off runway in Nepal, all passengers safe

2018-04-20 06:45 | www.trend.az | 2

An aircraft belonging to Malindo Air has skidded off the runway at Nepal's Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) on Thursday night, airport officials confirmed, according Xinhua.

An aircraft experienced runway excursion while it was preparing to take off for Malaysia at around 9:45 p.m. local time.

"The craft was overrun some 100 feet south from the runway but all the passengers are safe. All international flights have been cancelled," Prem Nath Thakur, Spokesperson of the TIA, told Xinhua.

The plane with 130 people onboard is undergoing some repair works at the moment, said the spokesperson.