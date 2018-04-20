Terms of future drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field announced

2018-04-20 07:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Plans for future drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field in the Caspian Sea after completion of the first well are not frozen yet, an informed source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend.

The first well should be completed by end Q2-2019, noted the source.

Decisions on next phase will be taken if a profitable project can be agreed between French Total and SOCAR, added the source.

In 2016 Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the program of the first phase development of the Absheron field.