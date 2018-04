Azerbaijan in TOP-10 among most popular destinations of Islamic tourism

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Azerbaijan ranked 10th out of 130 countries in the ranking of the most popular destinations for Islamic tourism, the 2018 Global Muslim Travel Index.

In 2018, the most popular destinations for Muslim tourists according Crescent Rating experts became Malaysia (among Islamic countries) and Singapore (among non-Islamic ones).