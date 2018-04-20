Azerbaijan to be considered as reliable partner in future as well – Sobhani

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan as a stable country will be considered as a reliable partner in the future as well, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend.

He noted that the future of Azerbaijan remains bright.

The political and economic stability in Azerbaijan means that foreign direct investment will find a secure place in the country, said Sobhani.

Also, in terms of foreign policy, countries will view Azerbaijan as a reliable partner due to the stability, he believes.

Sobhani expressed confidence that the government of Azerbaijan will continue to focus on growing non-oil sectors such as agriculture, tourism and small business.

He went on to add that stability means economic growth.

“As the economy grows the unemployment rates in Azerbaijan will further fall and with that poverty rates fall,” said Sobhani.

In terms of the world economy, he said that energy consumers can rely on a stable, reliable partner such as Azerbaijan for energy security.

“Speaking with a strong and unified voice on the world stage is very important for any country and the reelection of President Ilham Aliyev has provided this voice to Azerbaijan in global affairs,” he added.

