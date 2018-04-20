Lavrov to focus on relations with EU, Syrian crisis during talks with Austrian counterpart

2018-04-20 09:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl later in the day, focusing on prospects of economic ties between the two countries, energy dialogue, future relations between Russia and the European Union and pressing global issues. This is going to be the first meeting of two ministers after Kneissl’s appointment as foreign minister last December, TASS reports.

Despite a challenging international background, Russia and Austria "have had good-natured relations, which are resistant to fluctuations of the political environment," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said. "There are no serious problems between the countries. Parliamentarians and ministries maintain an active dialogue, regions are collaborating," the ministry added.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in late February in Moscow.