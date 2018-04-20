Russia says will not offer to host Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim

Russian will not offer to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, Reuters with reference to the RIA news agency.

Trump has said he is trying to set up a meeting with Kim to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula. Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA that the meeting would be a step away from a military resolution of the situation.

