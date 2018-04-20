President of Turkey proposes to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan

2018-04-20 11:24 | www.trend.az | 2
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed increasing the trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan to $10 billion, at a meeting with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message.
Erdogan also stressed that Kazakhstan is Turkey's largest trading partner in Central Asia.
The Turkish president expressed confidence that the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council planned in Ankara under the chairmanship of the leaders of the two states will give a great impetus to mutual all-round cooperation.