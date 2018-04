OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan's First Deputy Minister Dinara Kemelova met with Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center, Ambassador Marcel Pesko, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

During the meeting, the issues of strengthening fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE, including coordination of the OSCE project activities at the regional level, were discussed.