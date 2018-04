Electric buses to be used in provinces of Turkey

2018-04-20 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Electric buses will start operating in two Turkish provinces of Manisa and Elazig, Turkish media reported on April 20.

According to the report, the launch of operation of 22 buses in the mentioned provinces is scheduled for the end of April this year.