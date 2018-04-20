Migration Service of Turkmenistan confirms right of citizens to freedom of movement

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan, being responsible for each of its citizens, ensures the creation of conditions for the free development of an individual, one of which is freedom of movement, the State Migration Service of the country said in a statement.

In order to ensure freedom of movement, every citizen of Turkmenistan is issued a biometric passport for leaving Turkmenistan and entering Turkmenistan for a period of five years.