Israel drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

2018-04-20

Israel dropped leaflets in the Gaza Strip on Friday warning Palestinians not to approach its border fence as the military braced for fresh clashes along the frontier, Reuters reports.

Thousands of Palestinians were expected to gather along the Israel-Gaza border, as they have every Friday over the past month for mass demonstrations.

Israel has blamed the Islamist militant group Hamas of staging riots and trying to carry out attacks.