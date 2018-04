Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves new structure of cabinet of ministers

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the structure and program of the new cabinet of ministers, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

The profile committee discussed the new structure of the government headed by the candidate for prime minister's post Muhammadkaliy Abylgaziev on April, 20.