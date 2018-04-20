Georgian PM: “Cooperation with NATO today is as active as ever”

The Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated today that Georgia-NATO cooperation has never been as active as it is now, Agenda reports.

It is this very cooperation which brings about the stability we enjoy today. Cooperation with NATO today is as active as ever. Of greatest importance is the progress we have made in the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, and equally invaluable is the support Georgia enjoys from alliance member states and the secretary general,” Kvirikashvili stated at a NATO Days in Georgia event.

Annual NATO Days started on April 16 and will continue through May 1.