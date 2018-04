Vox Cinemas receives license to operate 600 screens across Saudi Arabia

Vox Cinemas announced that it has received a license to operate 600 film screen for $533 million (SR 2 bln) across several cities in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports.

Vox Cinemas’ brand are run by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim group and is set to open to first public a four-screen multiplex at Riyadh Park Mall in Saudi Arabia’s capital in the coming days, the company said.