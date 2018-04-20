Uzbekistan to replace passports by ID cards

2018-04-20 12:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbek government is rolling out a pilot project in Tashkent on issuing ID cards instead of traditional passports, Uzbek media reported on April 20.

According to the information, the change is provided by the presidential decree “On organizational measures on rapid integration of bureaucratic informational systems and implementation of innovation projects”, which sets the deadline for replacing the current conventional passports with electronic IDs.

The novelty is expected to replace most of the currently used documents, such as birth and marriage certificates. All the necessary data will be presented in the electronic medium, with the only exception being the driving licenses, which will have to be acquired separately.