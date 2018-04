Uzbek, Turkish interior ministries mull co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

A delegation led by Deputy Interior Minister of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Avsar met with First Deputy Interior Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Davron Nazarmukhamedov, Uzbek media reported on April 20.

Nazarmukhamedov told the delegation members about the fundamental reforms implemented in the internal affairs bodies.