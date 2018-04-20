Azerbaijan finances over 78% of its share in Southern Gas Corridor

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Up to 20 April 2018, Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor CJSC has invested over $9 billion as part of financing its share in the projects, Trend learned from the CJSC.

The total funding needs in 2014-2020 required for the financing of the company’s participating interests in the projects is $11.5 billion, said the company.

“Up to 20 April 2018 Southern Gas Corridor CJSC has invested over $9 billion (78.1 percent) of the total of $11.5 billion (total funding needs in 2014-2020) required for the financing of its participating interests in the projects,” said the company.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.