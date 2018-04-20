Azerbaijan intends to attract more Chinese tourists

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The National Bureau for Tourism Promotion intends to attract more Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan, spokesman of the Bureau, Kanan Guluzade told Trend April 20.

Guluzade noted that an agreement between Azerbaijani and Chinese tourism companies was signed yesterday with the support of the Bureau. Within the agreement, 2,000 Chinese tourists will visit Azerbaijan.

"The agreement was signed between a private Azerbaijani travel company and two Chinese travel companies. The two Chinese companies specialize in health tourism. They conducted a market research in Azerbaijan and determined that Naftalan is the most priority direction for Chinese tourists. It is expected that during the year, with the help of partner airlines operating in China and in the Asian market, 2,000 Chinese tourists will be sent to Azerbaijan, who will stay three days in Baku and seven days in Naftalan. We are confident that the potential of Naftalan will be able to meet the needs of Chinese tourists," Guluzade said.