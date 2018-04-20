Lavrov praises dialog with Austria

Russia highly appreciates a frank dialogue on both bilateral and multilateral issues with Austria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of talks with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl on Friday, TASS reports.

"At the moment when Europe and international relations in general undergo difficult times in economy, politics, such a direct, frank and friendly dialogue and a fair discussion on all emerging issues is the most effective response to the demands of the modern age," Lavrov stressed.

"We value that we have this sort of relations with Austria," Lavrov noted.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the two countries have "a solid tradition of bilateral relations."