Google salutes Israel on its 70th anniversary

2018-04-20 | www.trend.az

The Google Doodle that appeared on screens throughout Israel was a special tribute to the country for its 70th anniversary, The Times of Israel reports.

“Today, Israelis proudly display their flags (depicted in today’s Doodle), in honor of their independence,” Google said in an accompanying explainer.

Google’s stylized logo was changed to all blue-and-white and featured an Israeli flag with the number 70 above it.