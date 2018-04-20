Uzbekistan, World Bank mull innovative development

Deputy Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov met with the World Bank mission led by Diego Ambasz and Tatyana Shin, Uzbek media reported on April 20.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss cooperation in the field of innovative development and education.

During the meeting, Sherzod Shermatov noted that Uzbekistan headed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is ready for radical reforms with the aim of transition to an innovative development model.

The deputy minister also added that the guarantee of the successful implementation of any major project is to ensure absolute transparency in the distribution of funds and attract highly qualified specialists to carry out the tasks set.