IAEA praises Azerbaijani Nuclear Research Center's infrastructure (PHOTO)

2018-04-20 15:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

A sterilization unit installed at Azerbaijan's National Nuclear Research Center CJSC was highly appreciated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Center's Chairman Adil Garibov told Trend on April 20.

Garibov said that the project was presented to Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano, who visited the center a day before and in detail familiarized with the Center's activities.

Representatives of the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry and the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan attended a meeting held with Amano at the Center.

"Amano discussed business issues and issues of mutual interest. He stressed importance and fruitfulness of the meeting with participation of all parties. The meeting was not difficult for us, since Azerbaijan's strategic relations with the IAEA and issues of further cooperation between the parties were discussed earlier, and we knew in what framework the meeting will be held," Garibov said.

The IAEA director general thoroughly acquainted himself with the Center's activities, laboratories and stages of the projects implemented jointly by the Center and the IAEA.