Lavrov: Russia, Austria to step up counter-terrorism cooperation

2018-04-20 15:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Moscow and Vienna are interested in galvanizing joint work on counter-terrorism issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl on Friday, TASS reports.

"We and Austria both want to step up joint work on counter-terrorism and illegal migration issues. We hope that this dialogue will continue both through bilateral channels and within relations between Russia and the UN," the Russian foreign minister noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news