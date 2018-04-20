Azerbaijan Copyright Agency registers over 11,500 works (PHOTO)

2018-04-20 15:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Copyright Agency has registered 11,554 works and objects of related rights, including 177 works in electronic form by 85 authors, as of Jan. 1, 2018, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said.

He made the remarks at the "Ancient Texts and Classical Sources Exposing Armenian Falsifications and Fictions" conference, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku on April 20.

He reminded that Azerbaijan began to officially register the works of special significance in terms of copyright protection in 2006.