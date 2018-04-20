Armenians very inclined to appropriation - Azerbaijan Copyright Agency

2018-04-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenians are very inclined to appropriation, which has been repeatedly noted, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said.

He made the remarks at the "Ancient texts and classical sources exposing Armenian falsifications and fictions" conference, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku on April 20.

Imanov said that the Armenian "tradition" for appropriation of Azerbaijani people's intellectual property and cultural achievements has long been known.