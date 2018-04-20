Finnair to relaunch flights from Astana to Helsinki

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Finnair airline plans to relaunch flights on the Astana-Helsinki route, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message.

"Finnair plans to resume flights on the Astana-Helsinki route starting from July 3, 2018. The flights are scheduled to be carried out on the Airbus 319 aircraft. The sale of air tickets is already open," the press-service said, following the results of the meeting of the Kazakh-Finnish working group on transport and logistics in Helsinki.