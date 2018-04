US President Trump upset with oil prices

2018-04-20 16:13 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that oil prices are artificially raised.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!," he tweeted on April 20.