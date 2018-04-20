President Aliyev extends condolences to former US President Bush

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to George H. Bush, the 41st US President.

"Your Excellency, I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your wife Barbara Bush," President Aliyev said. "At this terrible moment, I share your grief and extend my deep condolences to you and all the members of your family over this irreplaceable loss," Ilham Aliyev's message said.

