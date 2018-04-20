Rivalry to host Expo 2025 not to affect Russia-Azerbaijan relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

Rivalry to host the Expo 2025 will not affect the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, First Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Aleksey Orlov said at opening ceremony of the international tourist forum "The Big Urals-2018" on April 20, the Russian news agency "FederalPress" reported.

The 6th international tourist forum "The Big Urals-2018" and a new exhibition UralTravelMarket have kicked off in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Yekaterinburg is the partner of the event.

Aleksey Orlov said that rivalry between Yekaterinburg (Russia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) for the right to hold the Expo 2025 should not be an obstacle to the tourism development.

"We will define the city deserving to host the Expo 2025 in a fair competition. This work only serves for development of infrastructure, communications and good-neighborly relations. The result can not and should not affect our very good relations," he said.

Azerbaijan's Baku, Russia’s Yekaterinburg and Japan’s Osaka are bidding to organize the Expo 2025.