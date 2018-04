President Aliyev awards Ali Hasanov with Order "For Service to Motherland"

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to award Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov with Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the second degree.

He was awarded for fruitful work in resolving social problems of refugees and internally displaced persons in the country.

