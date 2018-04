Uzbekistan participates in "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" forum meeting

A delegation of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan participated in the meeting of the senior officials of the “The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process” forum in Istanbul, Turkey on April 19, Uzbek media reported on April 20 citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.