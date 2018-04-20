Bakcell promotes inclusive education and equal rights for children with disabilities

2018-04-20 16:59 | www.trend.az | 2

“Bakcell Stars” program has provided equal rights and opportunities for thousands of children

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan supports the “Global Goals” radio programme, produced by “ASAN Radio” and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan. The next radio show of the “Global Goals” series will be dedicated to the role of inclusive education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Every child needs a good education in order to develop skills and be able to fulfill own dreams. Children with disabilities are no different and they have a potential to contribute largely to the society and the inclusive education plays a key role in revealing and securing this potential.

Everywhere in the world children with disabilities are facing a threat to be left on the sidelines of a quality education and proper attention. However, the inclusive education systems provide children with equal chances to attend school and learn, thus giving them a chance to realize their rights for education and full potential.

This week’s guests are: Education Specialist at UNICEF Azerbaijan Country Office Leyla Hasanova, Head of Special Education department at Ministry of Education Anar Khalafov and headmaster of school #138 Mirfaig Mirheyderli.

The radio show will be aired on the “ASAN Radio” at 18:20, 23 of April 2018. The show’s reruns will be aired on 25th and 27th of April at 11:05 and 14:05 respectively.

The main purpose of the “Global Goals” series is to increase the awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals, provide information about the implemented projects to achieve the 2030 Agenda, as well as on duties and responsibilities of the various institutions and citizens with regard to ensuring the sustainability. World leaders adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September 2015 mobilizing efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

“ASAN Radio” (100 FM) will broadcast five programmes with support of Bakcell during the month of April.

Within the frames of its “Bakcell Stars” Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Bakcell supports numerous projects aimed at providing equal rights and inclusive education opportunities for children with disabilities and special needs. Some of the projects covered the provision of computer and other equipment, especially designed for children with disabilities, to children’s’ development centers and organizations focused on inclusive education. So far, Bakcell has provided support to thousands of children through various projects implemented jointly with SOS Children Villages, Save the Children and United Aid for Azerbaijan. Bakcell believes that “Every child is a star!” and deserves equal rights.