Azerbaijan advised to attract Indians, Chinese for mass tourism development

2018-04-20 17:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to attract Chinese and Indian tourists to develop mass tourism, Adviser of the chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Muzaffar Agakarimov told Trend on April 20.

Reminding that most of the world's population lives in these countries, Agakarimov said that if Chinese and Indian tourists come to Azerbaijan, the country can earn huge income.

First of all, Agakarimov offers to open direct flights at relatively low prices, as well as to organize info tours to Azerbaijan for the leading tourist companies of China and India.

"It is possible to develop Azerbaijan's tourism sector by attracting Chinese and Indian tourists," he said, adding that the country will then be able to welcome over 10 million tourists a year.