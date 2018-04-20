EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel rope

The European Union has extended anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel rope and cables for five years following a review, the EU official journal said on Friday, Reuters reports.

The duties, of 60.4 percent, have applied to steel rope and cable from China since 1999 and subsequently been extended to Morocco and South Korea because EU investigations found that Chinese product was being shipped into Europe via those countries.

Certain Korean exporters were granted exemptions.