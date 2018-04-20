Parliament vice-speaker: President Aliyev's recent decree - very significant

2018-04-20 17:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decree on improving the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the country and those who went missing during military operations is very significant, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks addressing a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee on April 20.

"We, as the Parliament, thought that we could resolve the issue through making certain amendments to the existing legislation. But, the presidential decree resolved this issue," Muradova said.

She noted that the decree is manifestation of the care for the people, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on April 19 on additional measures to improve the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations.

In accordance with the decree, the heirs of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997 will receive a one-time payment worth 11,000 manats.

