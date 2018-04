Azerbaijan advised to improve quality competition on local tourism market

2018-04-20 17:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Trend:

It is necessary to improve quality competition in the tourism market in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Medical and Thermal Tourism Support Association of Azerbaijan, President of the World Health Tourism Organization Ruslan Guliyev said at the press conference on April 20.